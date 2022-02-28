Left Menu

Cutting energy dependence on Russia is key issue, EU's Borrell says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine shows the European Union's existential task is to reduce its dependency on Russian oil and gas and move to renewable sources and hydrogen, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. and it is an existential policy to reduce this dependency," he said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:57 IST
Russia's invasion of Ukraine shows the European Union's existential task is to reduce its dependency on Russian oil and gas and move to renewable sources and hydrogen, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. "Energy will not be out of this conflict, like it or not," Borrell told a news conference.

"We have a dependency on Russian gas ... and it is an existential policy to reduce this dependency," he said. But he cautioned that the switch for Europe, which imports around 40 of its gas from Russia, will not be easy.

"There is going to be turbulence on the markets and it will increase the prices and they will be paid by consumers," he said. "Maybe we can introduce subsidies to protect the most vulnerable, but we are in a situation where our actions and reactions will have economic consequences and we have to be prepared for that," he said.

