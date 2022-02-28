PM Gati Shakti to transform infrastructure & logistics : Puri

The PM Gati Shakti program could help transform India's infrastructure and logistics sector turning India into one of the leading economies globally, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Sigh Puri said here on Monday.

Addressing the North East Zonal conference for PM Gati Shakti, the Union Minister said that the transformation can be achieved through integrating major projects of petroleum, railways, highway sectors and those of other utilities through master plans.

''There will be synergy between multimodal transportation, logistics and supply chain ... a unified vision for accelerated and efficient execution of projects'', the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out that the logistic costs can be brought down to six to seven per cent of total costs helping Indian manufacturers to compete with China and Taiwan, he said. Gati Shakti is a program which aims at integrating infrastructure projects to bring down transport costs for Indian industry. Puri said that he was happy that his ministry was the coordinating agency for this meeting which was aimed to integrate infrastructural planning and development along with availability of cleaner affordable fuel.

''Our future lies in the need to increase production and exploration of both crude and gas and this is the greatest service we can do to our economy, which was regrettably neglected in the past'', the minister said.

It is the intention of the government to increase exploration of both crude and gas from 25,000 square km to 50,000 sq km and the production will increase significantly during the next four years, he added.

''We are a growing economy but our per capita consumption of energy is only one-third of the global average and we have to reduce our dependence on imports which can be done only by increased production and exploration'', the Union Minister said.

The state governments are also collaborating to take the PM Gati Shakti forward and this will transform India's infrastructure and logistics to compete with the world's leading economies, Puri said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already announced in the budget that an amount of Rs 20,000 crore would be released during the 2022-23 fiscal for PM Gati Shakti while capital expenditure will also go up from Rs five lakh crore to seven lakh crore.

''The state governments will also receive an amount and so they should also plan projects that can be implemented over the next five years. The plans will, however, be integrated and the resources will be pooled'', he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was already on board the programme and had set up an empowered committee with the Chief Secretary as its Chairman while the secretaries of the different departments were its members.

Sarma also urged the Union Minister to allocate some shares of Oil India Limited (OIL) to the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a post budget webinar on vision of PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for Multi Modal connectivity earlier on Monday.

