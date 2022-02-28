Russia's Gazprom books daily gas transit capacity via Yamal-Europe pipeline

Russian gas giant Gazprom booked around a third of the gas transit capacity for westbound supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Monday-Tuesday, auction results showed.

It is not certain though, that the company will use that capacity to deliver actual gas volumes via the route, which had mostly been working in a reverse mode, from Germany to Poland, since the end of December.

