* Russian and Ukrainian officials met on the Belarusian border to discuss a ceasefire on Monday while invading Russian forces met with determined resistance from Ukrainian troops and civilians on a fifth day of conflict. Russia faced deepening isolation and economic turmoil as Western nations, united in condemnation of its assault, hit it with an array of sanctions. * Russian President Vladimir Putin told France's Emmanuel Macron that a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin said.

* Russia's defence ministry said on Monday its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been placed on enhanced combat duty, Interfax news agency reported, in line with an order the previous day from President Vladimir Putin. * NATO partners are providing Ukraine with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet.

* At least 11 people were killed on Monday in rocket strikes by Russian forces on residential districts of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city and one of the major battlegrounds since Moscow's invasion, the head of its regional administration said. * The head of a U.N. agency said on Monday over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's invasion.

* The European Union is preparing to grant Ukrainians who flee the war the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years, EU officials said. * Ukrainian officials are publicly soliciting Russian passwords and details of Russian cyber weaknesses, posting an appeal on Twitter for information could help hackers break into Russian networks.

* The websites of several Russian media outlets were hacked on Monday, Reuters checks showed, with their regular sites replaced by an anti-war message and calls to stop President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. SANCTIONS AND ECONOMIC FALL-OUT

* Russia's central bank more than doubled its key policy rate on Monday and introduced some capital controls as the country faced deepening economic isolation, but its governor said sanctions had stopped it selling foreign currency to prop up the rouble. * The United States on Monday blocked Americans from engaging in any transactions involving Russia's central bank, National Wealth Fund and finance ministry in further punishment of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

* Airlines on Monday braced for a potentially lengthy sanctions war after the European Union banned Russian airlines and Moscow closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 EU member states, in retaliation. Dozens of flights were cancelled or sent on costly detours as the crisis hit airline shares. * FIFA is set to suspend Russia's national teams from international football until further notice, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

* The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended that international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events, the IOC said on Monday. * Energy giant BP, global bank HSBC and the world's biggest aircraft leasing firm AerCap joined a growing list of companies looking to exit Russia on Monday, as Western sanctions tightened the screws on Moscow.

* Crude oil jumped while the rouble plunged nearly 30% to a fresh record low after new sanctions were imposed, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system. QUOTES

* "I took a train from Kyiv to Lviv to a point where the taxi put us. I walked the last 50 kilometres," a Ukrainian woman said on arrival at a border crossing with Poland in snowy freezing weather. * "There are bombings, sirens, we have to go (downstairs). We also receive treatment here, medications we have, but we need more food...basic stuff," said a tearful Maryna, a mother at a Kyiv children's hospital where her nine-year-old son is suffering from blood cancer.

COMING UP * Emergency meeting of European Union energy ministers at around 1630 GMT on Monday

* U.N. Security Council session on Ukraine's humanitarian situation at 2000 GMT (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Mark Heinrich)

