Left Menu

Goyal roots for smarter concession agreements, reducing litigation to make GatiShakti effective

With India eyeing a competitive edge in the global market, the government is keen to boost the prospects of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan which is seen to have the potential to lower logistics costs to 7-8 per cent of GDP, kickstart the virtuous cycle of private and public investment and have an accelerator effect on the economy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:46 IST
Goyal roots for smarter concession agreements, reducing litigation to make GatiShakti effective
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With India eyeing a competitive edge in the global market, the government is keen to boost the prospects of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan which is seen to have the potential to lower logistics costs to 7-8 per cent of GDP, kickstart the virtuous cycle of private and public investment and have an accelerator effect on the economy. Smarter concession agreements with the least scope for litigation and multi-stakeholder collaboration for upskilling in the logistics sector can help release the tremendous potential of this master plan, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal on Monday suggested that states and central bodies plan utilities and infrastructure such as ports, electricity, water, internet connectivity, rail, road, common effluent treatment plants, packaging facilities, and skill development centers as per the needs of industrial clusters. Addressing a webinar on creating synergy for accelerated economic growth, organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Commerce Minister drew attention to time delays which often rendered projects outdated and irrelevant, the difference between macro planning and micro implementation and the silos approach in decision-making led to wastage and loss of value.

Goyal highlighted the need for increasing infrastructure investment and enabling supply-side infra financing both by the public and private sectors. The Minister suggested creating workable financial models for projects to prepare smarter concession agreements and developing options for long-term and cost-effective agreements to encourage private sector participation in infrastructure projects. Multi-stakeholder collaboration across academia, industry, and government for data sharing and upskilling the logistics sector, better coordination between various agencies for faster clearances for the land, environment, and forest were Goyal's other recommendations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022