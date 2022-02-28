Left Menu

Government 'wasted time' in sending flights to Ukraine for bringing back students, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday alleged that the Central government "wasted important time" from February 15 to 22 for sending flights to Ukraine to bring back Indian students in the wake of growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday alleged that the Central government "wasted important time" from February 15 to 22 for sending flights to Ukraine to bring back Indian students in the wake of growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. "It's good that PM Narendra Modi himself is constantly holding high-level meetings to save the trapped Indians in Ukraine. The first flight for repatriation left for Ukraine on February 22 and the valuable time from 15 to 22 has been lost," the Shiv Sena MP said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said she has been writing to the Central government for the early evacuation of the stranded Indian students. "Indian students are stranded in Ukraine, they are deprived of food and other facilities. I think taking a stand was important for India because of India's policy of non-violence," she said.

"Thousands of children are still stuck in Ukraine and neighbouring country borders. I hope they would be brought back to India soon. Students are telling how the problem is increasing with each passing day. They are not getting hostels, not getting food," she said. Answering a query, she alleged that BJP speaks on issues concerning caste, religion, nationalism not on real issues like employment, health, economy, inflation and women safety.

"They speak about parivarwadis (dynasts) and rashtravadis (nationalists) to divert attention from real issues. This is patented model of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Does BJP not have members from political families in their party," she asked. Asked about Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's nephew Mubashir Azad joining BJP, Chaturvedi said, "It is his own stand that he thinks that Ghulam Nabi Azad is not respected in the Congress party." (ANI)

