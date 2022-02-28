Turkey cuts VAT on electricity to 8% - Erdogan
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:54 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey reduced the VAT on electricity used in residences and agricultural irrigation to 8% from 18%, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday, in a move to combat soaring inflation.
"By the summer months, we will have brought the inflation problem, which has been plaguing our nation in daily life, under control to a great extent," Erdogan told a news conference after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Erdogan
- Ankara
- Tayyip Erdogan
Advertisement