Left Menu

Turkey cuts VAT on electricity to 8% - Erdogan

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:54 IST
Turkey cuts VAT on electricity to 8% - Erdogan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey reduced the VAT on electricity used in residences and agricultural irrigation to 8% from 18%, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday, in a move to combat soaring inflation.

"By the summer months, we will have brought the inflation problem, which has been plaguing our nation in daily life, under control to a great extent," Erdogan told a news conference after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan
4
TikTok to Host Internet Safety Workshops

TikTok to Host Internet Safety Workshops

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022