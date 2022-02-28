Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA cancel Gazprom sponsorship deal - source

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:05 IST
Soccer-UEFA cancel Gazprom sponsorship deal - source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UEFA have cancelled their sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom, a source close to European football's governing body told Reuters on Monday.

The sponsorship deal has been in place since 2012 and has been reported to be worth around 40 million euros per season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan
4
TikTok to Host Internet Safety Workshops

TikTok to Host Internet Safety Workshops

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022