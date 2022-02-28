Soccer-UEFA cancel Gazprom sponsorship deal - source
Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UEFA have cancelled their sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom, a source close to European football's governing body told Reuters on Monday.
The sponsorship deal has been in place since 2012 and has been reported to be worth around 40 million euros per season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
UEFA Champions League: PSG defender Sergio Ramos to miss Real Madrid clash
UEFA Champions League: Injured Jack Grealish to miss Manchester City's clash against Sporting
UEFA to offer 30,000 free tickets for 2022 club competition finals
Fan groups slam UEFA crypto-token Champions League sponsor