Delhi minister conducts surprise inspection of fair price shops in Kasturba Nagar

Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain conducted a surprise inspection of the fair price shops in Kasturba Nagar on Monday and examined the quality and stock of ration at these shops, an official statement said.

The minister directed officials to take strict action in accordance with law against the erring ration dealers.

During the inspection, Hussain checked the smooth distribution of free ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) to the beneficiaries.

''The minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of ration available in the ration shops. The minister directed F&S officers to take strict action as per law against erring ration dealers who do not open shops regularly, collect the cost of food-grains illegally or distribute less than stipulated quantity of ration or indulge in any malpractices,'' the statement said.

During the visit, various queries and grievances of the residents related to smooth ration distribution were addressed.

A few residents also met the minister during the inspection. On the issue of pendency of applications for issuance of new ration cards and addition of beneficiaries in the existing ration cards, Hussain said a review meeting of the department will be convened to settle the grievances.

