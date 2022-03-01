Shell to exit Russia after Ukraine invasion, joining BP

Shell will exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas plant, it said on Monday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision comes a day after rival BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in a move that could cost the British company over $25 billion. Norway's Equinor also plans to exit Russia.

Shell said in a statement it will quit the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake, and which is 50% owned and operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom. The company also plans to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 Baltic gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany, which it helped finance as a part of a consortium of companies. Germany last week halted the project.

Shell said the decision to quit the joint ventures in Russia will lead to impairments. Shell had around $3 billion in non-current assets in these ventures in Russia at the end of 2021, it said. "We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Shell will also exit the Salym Petroleum Development, another joint venture with Gazprom. Together, Salym and Sakhalin 2 contributed $700 million to Shell's net earnings in 2021.

Other Western companies including global bank HSBC and the world's biggest aircraft leasing firm AerCap said they plan to exit Russia as Western governments ratchet up economic sanctions on Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)