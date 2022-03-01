Left Menu

Shell pulls out of energy investments in Russia over war

Japan-based Mitsui owns 12.5 per cent of the project and Mitsubishi holds 10 per cent.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 01:02 IST
Shell says it pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine costs the country's all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise.

Shell announced its intention Monday to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50 per cent stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture. Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

"We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security," said Shell's chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.

The move comes as day after rival BP announced plans to shed its almost 20 per cent stake in Rosnef t, which is controlled by the Russian state. Also Monday, Norway's Equinor said it would halt new investment in Russia and begin selling its holdings in the country.

Shell's most important investment in Russia is its stake in the Sakhalin-II project in the waters near Sakhalin Island off Russia's east coast. Japan-based Mitsui owns 12.5 per cent of the project and Mitsubishi holds 10 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

