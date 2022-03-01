Left Menu

Iraq's Kurdistan region presidency rejects federal court's oil and gas ruling

01-03-2022
  • Iraq

The Kurdistan Region's presidency in Iraq rejected on Monday a federal court ruling on its oil and gas activities, and said the region would continue to exercise its constitutional rights on the matter.

Earlier this month, Iraq's federal court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

