EU sanctions Putin's spokesman, oligarchs, journalists

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is among 26 prominent people sanctioned by the European Union for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the decision published on Monday on the EU's official journal. The listings include oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil, banking and finance sectors, as well as government members, high-level military people, and "propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda," the EU said in a statement.

Among the listed persons are Igor Sechin, the boss of Russia's state oil company Rosneft, and the chief executive of energy giant Transneft, Nikolay Tokarev. Oligarchs Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Alexander Ponomarenko and the banker Mikhail Fridman are also included in the sanction list.

The list includes Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, other members of the Russian government and top journalists. The restrictive measures include travel bans, an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals.

This round of sanctions hit also the Gas Industry Insurance Company SOGAZ.

