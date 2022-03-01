Biden, world leaders discussed imposing 'severe costs and consequences' on Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed with world leaders during a conference call on Monday efforts to further impose "severe costs and consequences" on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.
The leaders also discussed maintaining global economic stability, including with regard to energy prices, the White House said.
