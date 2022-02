BRIEF-Canada To Supply Ukraine With Anti-Tank Weapons, Upgraded Ammunition - PM Trudeau

* CANADA TO SUPPLY UKRAINE WITH ANTI-TANK WEAPONS AND UPGRADED AMMUNITION - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA WILL FAST-TRACK APPLICATIONS FOR UKRAINIANS WHO WANT TO COME HERE - PM TRUDEAU * CANADA'S ARMED FORCES TO PROVIDE AIRLIFT SUPPORT TO TRANSPORT SUPPLIES AND AID AS CONTRIBUTION TO NATO EFFORTS - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA'S BROADCAST REGULATOR TO REVIEW RUSSIA TODAY'S PRESENCE ON CANADIAN AIRWAVES - PM TRUDEAU * CANADA INTENDS TO HALT ALL IMPORTS OF CRUDE OIL FROM RUSSIA - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA CONDEMNS PUTIN'S REFERENCE TO NUCLEAR CAPABILITIES AS 'HIGHLY IRRESPONSIBLE AND BELLICOSE' - DEFENCE MINISTER

