A nuclear deal at hand if Washington makes up its mind -Iran Foreign Ministry
Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 05:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 05:12 IST
A nuclear deal is at hand if Washington makes up its mind, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Said Khatibzadeh, said in a tweet early on Tuesday.
Khatizadeh added, "Iran is willing but will not wait forever".
