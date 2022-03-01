Left Menu

Three bodies recovered after Trinidad and Tobago pipeline accident

Rescuers in Trinidad and Tobago recovered the bodies of three welders, the country's state energy company said on Monday, four days after the workers were sucked into an underwater 30-inch (76-cm) U-shaped pipeline.

Reuters | Port Of Spain | Updated: 01-03-2022 06:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 06:22 IST
Three bodies recovered after Trinidad and Tobago pipeline accident
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Rescuers in Trinidad and Tobago recovered the bodies of three welders, the country's state energy company said on Monday, four days after the workers were sucked into an underwater 30-inch (76-cm) U-shaped pipeline. The body of another worker remains missing, according to a statement issued by state-owned Paria Trading Fuel Company.

Five welders were carrying out underwater maintenance at the project when the accident occurred last Friday. One of the five men was rescued from inside the pipeline four hours after the incident, and the company said they were searching for the body of the missing worker.

The government announced that an independent investigation has been launched to determine what the cause of the accident, and it will include experts from multinational energy companies. "I want to give the assurance to the families that nothing will stand in the way of determining how this tragedy occurred," Prime Minister Keith Rowley said in a separate statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022