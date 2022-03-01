Left Menu

Central Vista project: DMRC to provide technical assistance for metro loop corridor connecting Central Secretariat buildings

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will provide technical assistance for the construction of a metro loop corridor to connect the existing Metro network with the new Central Secretariat buildings as part of the Central Vista Area Redevelopment project.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 07:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 07:05 IST
Visual of the construction site of the Central Vista Project in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will provide technical assistance for the construction of a metro loop corridor to connect the existing Metro network with the new Central Secretariat buildings as part of the Central Vista Area Redevelopment project. DMRC and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

A metro loop corridor, about three kilometres in length, connecting four Central Secretariat buildings with the existing Central Secretariat Metro station is being proposed to cater to the office goers who shall travel to these offices using the Metro. Planning is being done expecting a peak hour demand of 20,000 passengers per hour during the morning and evening peak hours. The entire corridor shall be underground, said DMRC. As per the MoU, DMRC shall prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) apart from finalising the horizontal and vertical alignment of the tracks and tunnels along with sizing of facilities like platforms, support services and maintenance facilities. DMRC shall also appoint the Detailed Design Consultant for the project.

While CPWD will carry out the basic civil structure construction work, DMRC shall execute all other finishing and services works including design and construction of control systems, signal systems, track work, rolling stock, electrical and maintenance works etc. Presently DMRC is operating a Metro network of 391 kilometres with 286 Metro stations. As part of its fourth phase of expansion, DMRC is engaged in the construction of 65 kilometres of new lines across three different corridors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

