U.S. Republican Senator Graham urges Biden to go after Russian energy sector

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday the Biden administration should target the Russian energy sector with sanctions, while at the same time ramping up U.S. energy production.

"We're not using the energy sector as a weapon," Graham told reporters after a briefing on the conflict in Ukraine. "We're failing to hit (Russian President Vladimir) Putin where it hurts the most."

