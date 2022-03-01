Left Menu

U.S. Republican Senator Graham urges Biden to go after Russian energy sector

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 07:07 IST
U.S. Republican Senator Graham urges Biden to go after Russian energy sector
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday the Biden administration should target the Russian energy sector with sanctions, while at the same time ramping up U.S. energy production.

"We're not using the energy sector as a weapon," Graham told reporters after a briefing on the conflict in Ukraine. "We're failing to hit (Russian President Vladimir) Putin where it hurts the most."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022