African woman held at Mumbai Airport with heroin worth Rs 56 crore
An African national was arrested on Monday at Mumbai airport after the customs department seized from her 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market, an official said.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 09:15 IST
The woman was found carrying some white powder, which when examined turned out to be heroin.
A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)
