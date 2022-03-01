Left Menu

African woman held at Mumbai Airport with heroin worth Rs 56 crore

An African national was arrested on Monday at Mumbai airport after the customs department seized from her 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market, an official said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 09:15 IST
African woman held at Mumbai Airport with heroin worth Rs 56 crore
Heroin seized at Mumbai airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An African national was arrested on Monday at Mumbai airport after the customs department seized from her 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market, an official said.

The woman was found carrying some white powder, which when examined turned out to be heroin.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022