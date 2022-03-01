African woman held at Mumbai Airport with heroin worth Rs 56 crore

An African national was arrested on Monday at Mumbai airport after the customs department seized from her 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market, an official said.

The woman was found carrying some white powder, which when examined turned out to be heroin.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

