Parag Milk Foods hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Dairy firm Parag Milk Foods Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised the price of the Gowardhan brand of cow milk by Rs 2 per liter with effect from March 1 due to rising input cost. On Monday, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, announced a hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per liter from Tuesday. With the hike in prices, Gowardhan Gold milk will now cost Rs 50, up from Rs 48 per liter, Parag Milk said in a statement. Gowardhan Fresh, which is the toned variety, will now cost Rs 48, against Rs 46 per liter earlier.

Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said: "This price hike is being done after almost 3 years due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics and cattle feed that has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production''. Parag Milk Foods said the input cost of dairy farmers has gone up. As milk demand increase during summer, farmers need to be adequately compensated to ensure sustained milk production. The company has also cut trade discounts and other costs and has passed on higher increases to the farmers at this point in time to motivate them in this difficult period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)