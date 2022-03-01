Left Menu

J-K: One terrorist associate arrested from Srinagar, AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested one terrorist associate from the Santnagar area of Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:20 IST
J-K: One terrorist associate arrested from Srinagar, AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered
Ten magazines of AK-47 rifle and other ammunition have been recovered from him.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

