J-K: One terrorist associate arrested from Srinagar, AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested one terrorist associate from the Santnagar area of Srinagar.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:20 IST
Ten magazines of AK-47 rifle and other ammunition have been recovered from him.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
