President Kovind inaugurates Arogya Vanam to promote Ayurveda

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated the newly developed "Arogya Vanam" at the President's Estate in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:08 IST
'Arogya Vanam' in the shape of human sitting in Yoga Mudra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated the newly developed "Arogya Vanam" at the President's Estate in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Arogya Vanam spread over in 6.6 acres has been developed in the shape of a human sitting in the Yoga Mudra. It consists of around 215 herbs and plants used for therapeutic purposes in Ayurveda," said the Rashtrapati Bhawan in an official statement.

Some of the other features of Arogya Vanam are water fountains, a Yoga platform, a water channel, a lotus pond and a viewpoint, added the statement. It further stated that the concept of Arogya Vanam has been conceived with the aim of publicising the importance of Ayurvedic plants and their benefits for the people.

The Arogya Vanam is open for public viewing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

