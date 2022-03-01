Left Menu

Russia's top carmaker fully resumes operations after pause - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:19 IST
Avtovaz Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz has resumed production on all assembly lines at its Togliatti plant in central Russia on Tuesday, Interfax quoted the company as saying on Tuesday.

Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), had paused some lines for a day due to a persistent global shortage of electronic components.

