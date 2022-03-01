Russia's top carmaker fully resumes operations after pause - Ifax
Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz has resumed production on all assembly lines at its Togliatti plant in central Russia on Tuesday, Interfax quoted the company as saying on Tuesday.
Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), had paused some lines for a day due to a persistent global shortage of electronic components.
