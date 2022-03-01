Left Menu

UK says nothing 'off the table' on Russian oil and gas sanctions

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:25 IST
Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
Britain's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that "nothing was off the table" when asked whether sanctions could be imposed on Russian oil and gas supplies.

Asked if western countries should go further in terms of the supply of oil and gas, Raab told BBC TV: "Yes I think we will look at that very carefully ... As we take action to starve the Russian war machine, there is nothing that is off the table."

Western countries have already imposed massive financial sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week.

