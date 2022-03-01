Left Menu

President Kovind inaugurates Arogya Vanam at President’s Estate

The concept of Arogya Vanam has been conceived with the aim of publicising the importance of Ayurvedic plants and their effects on human body. 

Updated: 01-03-2022 13:58 IST
President Kovind inaugurates Arogya Vanam at President's Estate
Spread in 6.6 acres, the Arogya Vanam has been developed in the shape of a human sitting in the Yoga Mudra. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated today (March 1, 2022) a newly developed Arogya Vanam at the President's Estate in the presence of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Spread in 6.6 acres, the Arogya Vanam has been developed in the shape of a human sitting in the Yoga Mudra. It consists of around 215 herbs and plants used for therapeutic purposes in Ayurveda. Some of the other features of this Vanam are water fountains, Yoga platform, water channel, lotus pond, and a viewpoint.

The concept of Arogya Vanam has been conceived with the aim of publicising the importance of Ayurvedic plants and their effects on human body.

This Vanam will be now open for public viewing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

