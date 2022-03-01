Left Menu

European shares fall on weak earnings, Ukraine jitters

Its stock fell 1.4% in the previous session. Ceasefire talks between Russia and its southern neighbour held on Monday failed to reach a breakthrough and negotiators have not said when a new round would take place.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:03 IST
European shares fall on weak earnings, Ukraine jitters
Representative Image

European stocks inched lower on Tuesday, as weak earnings reports added to jitters over the Ukraine crisis after ceasefire talks between Moscow and Kyiv failed to reach a breakthrough.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.5%, as of 0827 GMT. Gains in mining and oil & gas stocks were outweighed by losses in the travel & leisure sector following disappointing earnings from betting group Flutter. Shell inched up 0.4% after the London-listed energy major said it would exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas plant. Its stock fell 1.4% in the previous session.

Ceasefire talks between Russia and its southern neighbour held on Monday failed to reach a breakthrough and negotiators have not said when a new round would take place. Shares of beaten-down stocks such as London-listed miner EVRAZ, which has a large exposure to Russia, rose 7.2% after suffering double-digit falls in the past few sessions.

German chemicals maker Covestro gained 3.7% after saying it had more than doubled its 2021 core profit and expected upbeat earnings for 2022. Euro zone and UK factory activity readings are due later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022