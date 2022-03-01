Iran's supreme leader criticises U.S. on Ukraine crisis

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine should be stopped and accused the United States, which he called a "mafia-like regime", of creating the crisis.

Iran's top political authority also said that the roots of the conflict must be acknowledged. Khamenei blasted Washington and other Western nations as talks in Vienna between Iran and world powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal have reached a critical stage.

Iran said on Monday efforts to revive the pact could succeed if the United States took a political decision to meet Tehran's remaining demands, as months of negotiations enter what one Iranian diplomat called a "now or never" stage. "The United States is a regime that lives on crises ..., in my view, Ukraine is a victim of the crises concocted by the U.S," said Khamenei.

"There are two lessons to be learned here. States which depend on the support of the U.S. and Western powers need to know they cannot trust such countries. It is people that matter; if Ukrainians supported their government, the situation would have been different from the current crisis."

