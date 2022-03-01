Gas cylinder explodes in Anantnag hospital, 11 injured
01-03-2022
At least 11 people, mostly women, were injured on Tuesday in a gas cylinder explosion at a maternity hospital in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The cylinder exploded near a counter of the maternity and child care hospital at Sherbagh in Anantnag district, the officials said.
