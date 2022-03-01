Price of vegetables
- Country:
- India
Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee.
Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 300-6000, Brinjal 1000-22000, Tomato 200-5000, Bitter Gourd 1500-3000, Bottle Gourd 100-1500, Ash Gourd 800-5900, Green Chilli 2000-9000, Banana Green 1000-4000, Beans 600-4800, Green Ginger 1000-3000, Carrot 1800-6500, Cabbage 300-2200, Ladies Finger 800-4000, Snake Gourd 500-2000, Beetroot 500-2500, Cucumber 300-3000, Ridge Gourd 500-3000, Radish 200-3000, Capsicum 2000-8000, Drumstick 5000-25000, Sweet Pumpkin 800-2500, Knoll Khol 200-1600, Lime 800-4000.
