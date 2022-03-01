Devotees take part in chariot procession to celebrate Maha Shivaratri in Rameswaram

Devotees celebrated Maha Shivaratri at Rameswaram today by taking part in the annual chariot procession of Lord Ramanathaswamy and Goddess Parvathavarthini. A large number of devotees thronged the Ramanathaswamy temple, which is dedicated to the Lord Shiva. Scores of people participated in the annual chariot procession, which is a part of the 12-day long festival.

Devotees dressed up in traditional clothes offered prayers to Lord Shiva. Maha Shivaratri, which translates to the greatest night of Shiva, is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country.

It celebrates the grand marriage of Lord Shiva - with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty - Parvati, who is also known as Shakti. On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and special puja is performed in several temples across the world. They offer milk to the Shivalinga and pray for Moksha.

Several devotees pray the whole night, chant mantras in praise of Lord Shiva. Besides the celebrations of the marriage of Shiva and Shakti, unmarried women pray and observe fasts on the day to wish for a partner as compassionate as Lord Shiva. On this day, fairs and cultural programmes are also organised in various temples. (ANI)

