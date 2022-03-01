Left Menu

Devotees take part in chariot procession to celebrate Maha Shivaratri in Rameswaram

Devotees celebrated Maha Shivaratri at Rameswaram today by taking part in the annual chariot procession of Lord Ramanathaswamy and Goddess Parvathavarthini.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:19 IST
Devotees take part in chariot procession to celebrate Maha Shivaratri in Rameswaram
Devotees at the annual chariot procession in Rameswaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees celebrated Maha Shivaratri at Rameswaram today by taking part in the annual chariot procession of Lord Ramanathaswamy and Goddess Parvathavarthini. A large number of devotees thronged the Ramanathaswamy temple, which is dedicated to the Lord Shiva. Scores of people participated in the annual chariot procession, which is a part of the 12-day long festival.

Devotees dressed up in traditional clothes offered prayers to Lord Shiva. Maha Shivaratri, which translates to the greatest night of Shiva, is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country.

It celebrates the grand marriage of Lord Shiva - with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty - Parvati, who is also known as Shakti. On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and special puja is performed in several temples across the world. They offer milk to the Shivalinga and pray for Moksha.

Several devotees pray the whole night, chant mantras in praise of Lord Shiva. Besides the celebrations of the marriage of Shiva and Shakti, unmarried women pray and observe fasts on the day to wish for a partner as compassionate as Lord Shiva. On this day, fairs and cultural programmes are also organised in various temples. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022