Left Menu

Italy can cope without Russian gas - Draghi

Italy would be able to weather a complete breakdown in gas supplies from Russia in the short-term, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday, adding that such a scenario would make following winters more difficult.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:46 IST
Italy can cope without Russian gas - Draghi
Mario Draghi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy would be able to weather a complete breakdown in gas supplies from Russia in the short-term, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday, adding that such a scenario would make following winters more difficult. The Italian government was also ready to provide additional support to families and businesses as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing disruption to trade ties drove up energy prices further, Draghi told parliament.

Italy was seeking to reduce its reliance on Russia which supplies more than 40% of the gas that it imports. "Our forecast is that we will be able to absorb any peaks in demand from what we have in storage or other import sources," Draghi said, referring to the current situation, with the crunch eased by milder spring temperatures.

Italy was also working to increase supplies from other countries such as Algeria and Azerbaijan, as well as making greater use of liquified natural gas terminals, Draghi added. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said a visit to Algeria on Monday to seek an increase in gas supplies from the country had yielded good results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022