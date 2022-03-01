Rotterdam Port says Russia traffic continues, but confusion over rules

A spokesperson for the Port of Rotterdam said on Tuesday that most traffic to and from Russia is continuing for the moment with minimal disruption, as key energy products such as raw oil and LNG are not covered by European sanctions.

However, there is some confusion among shipping companies and customs officials are conducting extra examinations of containers that may contain goods that are covered by the sanctions, which may impact individual companies, the spokesperson said.

