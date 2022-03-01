Left Menu

Rotterdam Port says Russia traffic continues, but confusion over rules

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:15 IST
Rotterdam Port says Russia traffic continues, but confusion over rules
Rotterdam Port Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Guyana

A spokesperson for the Port of Rotterdam said on Tuesday that most traffic to and from Russia is continuing for the moment with minimal disruption, as key energy products such as raw oil and LNG are not covered by European sanctions.

However, there is some confusion among shipping companies and customs officials are conducting extra examinations of containers that may contain goods that are covered by the sanctions, which may impact individual companies, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022