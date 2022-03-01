Left Menu

Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran assumes command of Western Air Command

The Air Marshal is a graduate of National Defence Academy, Pune and was commissioned into the IAF as a fighter pilot on 22 December 1983.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:26 IST
Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran assumes command of Western Air Command
Air Marshal S Prabhakaran succeeds Air Marshal Amit Dev who superannuated on 28 Feb 22 after more than 39 years of distinguished service in IAF. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran assumed command of Delhi based Western Air Command (WAC) on 01 March 2022.

The Air Marshal is a graduate of National Defence Academy, Pune and was commissioned into the IAF as a fighter pilot on 22 December 1983. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) Wellington and National Defence College, New Delhi. An experienced MiG-21 pilot and a category 'A' qualified flying instructor, Air Marshal Prabhakaran has nearly 5000 hours of flying experience.

In a service career spanning over 38 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments. These include command of two flying stations and IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT). He has served as Directing Staff at DSSC, Commandant of the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Defence Attaché at the Indian Mission at Cairo, Egypt, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Intelligence [ACAS (Int)], Director General (Inspection & Safety) and Senior Air Staff Officer of the Gandhinagar based South Western Air Command. He was Commandant of the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad prior to taking over the present appointment.

The Air Officer is a recipient of Vayu Sena Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

Air Marshal S Prabhakaran succeeds Air Marshal Amit Dev who superannuated on 28 Feb 22 after more than 39 years of distinguished service in IAF.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022