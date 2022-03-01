IEA ministerial meeting on oil supply set for 1300 GMT -Japan

Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) will hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting from 1300 to 1500 GMT on Tuesday on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the oil market, Japan's industry ministry said. The United States and its allies are weighing a coordinated release of oil reserves amid soaring prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, and OPEC+ source and a senior industry source told Reuters.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will chair the meeting of member countries in the Paris-based IEA, which represents mostly industrialized nations and has coordinated three emergency oil stock releases in the past. "The rise in oil prices causes concern across the world and this has created a discussion about whether a coordinated release by IEA members of part of the existing strategic reserve would be necessary to stabilize the market," European Union energy policy chief Kadri Simson said on Monday.

Oil prices on Tuesday were above $100 a barrel as fighting continued in Ukraine. "Releasing part of these stocks is a powerful tool that member states can use, but the right conditions have to be in place," Simson added after a meeting of energy ministers from EU countries, many of which are also IEA members.

The 30-member IEA was founded in 1974 as an energy watchdog, and defines one of its main roles as helping "coordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil". Last November, The United States announced a release of 50 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move made in concert with oil-consuming nations including China, India, and Japan. The IEA did not oversee that operation, saying at the time it only responds collectively to major supply disruptions.

China, the world's No.2 consumer, and largest importer, never officially committed to that move and has been buying more for its reserves instead. The United States is responsible for about half of the world's strategic petroleum reserves and the other 29 IEA members - including the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Australia - are required to hold oil in emergency reserves equivalent to 90 days of net oil imports.

Japan has one of the largest reserves after China and the United States. The IEA said last month that commercial oil stocks in OECD countries were at the lowest level in more than seven years and covered just under 60 days of forwarding demand in December.

