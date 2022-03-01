Smriti Irani launches new motto of NCPCR ‘भविष्यो रक्षति रक्षित:’

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) today celebrated its 17th Foundation Day at 15th August Ground at Red Fort, New Delhi. The Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani was the chief guest at the event which was attended by the Chairperson of NCPCR, Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Secretary, WCD, Shri Indevar Pandey, and other officials.

On the occasion, Smt Irani launched the new motto of NCPCR 'भविष्यो रक्षति रक्षित:' and said "the new motto exhorts us to protect the future i.e. our children, for in their welfare lies the foundation of a strong Nation."

The Minister interacted with the children from different States and also visited the exhibition based on stories of freedom fighters during their childhood organised by Border Security Forces (BSF) in collaboration with NCPCR and remembered their sacrifices.

The Union WCD Minister also complemented the collaboration between NCPCR & Border Security Force for the special initiative called 'SAHARA', which is an initiative to provide psycho-social counselling & support to children of BSF jawans who made the supreme sacrifice. Appreciating the collaboration, Smt. Irani, in a tweet said that in 2 months, 300 calls have been answered & 127 complaints addressed through a weblink.

(With Inputs from PIB)