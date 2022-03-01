Malaysia says won't allow Russia-flagged tanker sanctioned by U.S. at port
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:54 IST
- Malaysia
Linda, a Russian-flagged crude oil tanker targeted by U.S. sanctions, will not be allowed to call at Malaysia's Kuala Linggi port, the country's transport ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry in a statement said the port's operator had made the decision to decline the ship's intention to dock to avoid violating any sanctions. The vessel had been scheduled to arrive at the weekend.
