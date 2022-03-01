Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Connecticut treasurer orders pension funds to divest Russian assets

Connecticut has cut holdings in Russian-domiciled companies and Russian sovereign debt since 2014, Wooden's office said, as risk concerns, previous sanctions and cyberattacks made Russian markets less favorable. As sole trustee of the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds, Wooden has more power to act than pension leaders in some other U.S. states.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:01 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Connecticut treasurer orders pension funds to divest Russian assets
Representative image Image Credit: interest.co.nz

Connecticut Treasurer Shawn Wooden on Tuesday will direct state pension funds to sell Russian assets, one of the most direct steps by a U.S. pension official to date in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement sent by a spokesperson, Wooden said the sales were needed both for moral reasons and to reduce investment risk in the state retirement funds, worth more than $47 billion in all. The names and exact amounts of specific securities to be sold were not immediately available. State funds held $218 million worth of Russian-domiciled investments as of Feb. 24.

"Connecticut's action today will apply further economic pain on a dangerous autocrat who needs to know that the free world stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's abhorrent actions will have enduring, harrowing economic consequences in the days, months, and years ahead," Wooden said in the statement. Connecticut has cut holdings in Russian-domiciled companies and Russian sovereign debt since 2014, Wooden's office said, as risk concerns, previous sanctions and cyberattacks made Russian markets less favorable.

As sole trustee of the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds, Wooden has more power to act than pension leaders in some other U.S. states. On Monday, California Treasurer Fiona Ma said she supports divesting Russian assets from plans like the California Public Employees' Retirement System, where she is a board member and which has around $1 billion in Russian assets.

But another board member, state Controller Betty Yee, stopped short of calling for divestment. Energy giants BP and Shell and global bank HSBC are among a growing list of companies looking to exit Russia as the United States and Europe impose stiffening sanctions, and Moscow responds.

So far major U.S. investment firms with Russian holdings have offered little comment about their intentions, however.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022