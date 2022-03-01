Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Gates of Kedarnath shrine to be opened to the public on May 6

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:17 IST
Kedarnath temple (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The gates of Kedarnath temple will be thrown open for the public on May 6 at 6:25 am. This announcement was made at Omkareshwar temple, Ukhimath, the winter seat.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath doli will leave from Ukhimath for Kedarnath on 2 May. The doors of Kedarnath situated in the Himalayas, known as the 11 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, will open for the common devotees. The date of opening of the doors of Badrinath Dham has already been fixed on May 8 on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the date of opening of the doors of Lord Kedarnath was announced in Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath, the seat of Panch Kedar. Before the opening of the doors, Kedar Baba's doli will leave for Kedarnath from Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath. Earlier in the morning, Rudrabhishek of the Lord was performed in the Omkareshwar temple, the seat of Panch Kedar, after performing special worship of Lord Omkareshwar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

