Nokia stops deliveries to Russia

Nokia will stop deliveries to Russia to comply with sanctions imposed on the country following the invasion on Ukraine, the Finnish network equipment maker said on Tuesday.

"This is a complex situation which is evolving rapidly and we continue to assess it", the company, which supplies MTS , Vimpelcom, Megafon and Tele2 in Russia, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)