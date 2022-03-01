Nokia stops deliveries to Russia
Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:25 IST
Nokia will stop deliveries to Russia to comply with sanctions imposed on the country following the invasion on Ukraine, the Finnish network equipment maker said on Tuesday.
"This is a complex situation which is evolving rapidly and we continue to assess it", the company, which supplies MTS , Vimpelcom, Megafon and Tele2 in Russia, told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement