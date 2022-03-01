Malaysia to deny port call of Russia-flagged tanker sanctioned by U.S.

A Russian-flagged oil tanker targeted by U.S. sanctions will not be allowed to call at Kuala Linggi port in Malaysia, its government said on Tuesday, underlining global pressure to squeeze Moscow-linked businesses over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Linda, which was identified in a U.S. Treasury document detailing sanctions against Russian entities, was heading towards the Malaysian port and was scheduled to arrive at the weekend, Reuters reported on Monday, citing shipping data. Malaysia's transport ministry in a statement said the port's operator had decided to decline the ship's intention to drop anchor there "in order not to violate any sanctions".

"The ministry will continue to review the situation for further action as may be required according to current government policies," it said. It did not state the government's position on the U.S. sanctions. According to the United States, Linda is owned by PSB Leasing, a unit of Russian lender Promsvyazbank, which has also been hit by international sanctions.

Provsyazbank, however, has denied that its subsidiary owned the vessel. A U.S. advocacy group has said Linda was also suspected to be transporting Iranian oil.

Malaysia has made no official comment on the international sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion. Neighboring Singapore, a regional shipping and finance hub, on Monday denounced the Russian invasion and said it would impose targeted banking and financial curbs and prevent the export of items that could be used as weapons against Ukrainians.

