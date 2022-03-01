Central railway to run 22 trips of Holi special trains between Mumbai, Ballia

The central railway will run 22 tri-weekly special trains between Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Holi festival, informed the central railway on Tuesday. Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway Public Officer (CRPO) stated that train no. 01001, a tri-weekly special train, will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2:15 pm from March 7 to March 30 and will arrive at Ballia at 1:45 am on the third day.

"Train number 01002 will leave Ballia every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3:15 pm from March 9 to April 1 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 3:35 am on the third day," he further added. During the trip, the train will stop at various station like Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau and Rasra.

CRPO also gave information about the composition of train coaches. He stated, "One AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class will be included." Citing the COVID situation, Sutar stated, "Please follow COVID appropriate behaviour for your and others' safety."

The bookings for fully reserved special train No. 01001 on special charges will open on March 3 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in. (ANI)

