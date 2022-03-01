Saudi cabinet reaffirms support to OPEC+ agreement - state news agency
01-03-2022
Saudi Arabia's cabinet reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement of oil exporters supplying an additional volume of 400,000 barrels per day each month to output, Saudi state news agency said.
The Saudi cabinet also called for stability in oil markets and for a de-escalation in Ukraine.
