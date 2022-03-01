EU to seriously look at Ukraine's 'legitimate' request for EU membership

Left Menu

European Union institutions and governments will have to seriously look at Ukraine's request for EU membership and respond to Kyiv's "legitimate" request, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Tuesday. "The council (of EU governments) will have to seriously look at the symbolic, political and legitimate request that has been made and make the appropriate choice in a determined and clear-headed manner," Michel said.

01-03-2022
European Union institutions and governments will have to seriously look at Ukraine's request for EU membership and respond to Kyiv's "legitimate" request, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Tuesday. Michel noted however that while Ukraine's application was "symbolic", there was no unity on the issue of enlargement in the 27-nation bloc.

"It is going to be difficult, we know there are different views in Europe," Michel told the European parliament. "The council (of EU governments) will have to seriously look at the symbolic, political and legitimate request that has been made and make the appropriate choice in a determined and clear-headed manner," Michel said.

