Left Menu

Spain has least exposure to economic fallout from Ukraine invasion, minister says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:23 IST
Spain has least exposure to economic fallout from Ukraine invasion, minister says
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain is likely to be among the countries with the lowest exposure to the economic consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

"All analyses suggest Spain is probably the least exposed country both commercially and in terms of energy," she told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting. She added a hike in energy prices would be the main impact on Spain as the country doesn't depend directly on Russian gas supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022