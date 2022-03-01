Spain has least exposure to economic fallout from Ukraine invasion, minister says
Spain is likely to be among the countries with the lowest exposure to the economic consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.
"All analyses suggest Spain is probably the least exposed country both commercially and in terms of energy," she told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting. She added a hike in energy prices would be the main impact on Spain as the country doesn't depend directly on Russian gas supply.
