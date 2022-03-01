Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at open as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday with bank stocks declining further as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened, while a surge in oil prices boosted shares of energy companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.12 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 33,813.48.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.80 points, or 0.25%, at 4,363.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.70 points, or 0.25%, to 13,716.70 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

