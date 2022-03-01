Left Menu

Divisional Admin Kashmir establishes helpline for Kashmiri residents, students stuck in Ukraine

The Divisional Administration Kashmir on Tuesday established a helpline for stranded residents or students of Kashmir in Ukraine to provide them assistance from the government.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:28 IST
Divisional Admin Kashmir establishes helpline for Kashmiri residents, students stuck in Ukraine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Divisional Administration Kashmir on Tuesday established a helpline for stranded residents or students of Kashmir in Ukraine to provide them assistance from the government. According to the administration, the concerned and their family members can contact on phone numbers---01942457312 and 01942473135 in case of any help from the government.

India has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine. The government has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

"Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, VK Singh to Poland... to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday. The union government has also launched "Operation Ganga" to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022