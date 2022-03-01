Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh bounty killed in encounter

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:57 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh bounty killed in encounter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The gunfight took place around 4 pm in a forest near Tumakpal village under Katekalyan police station limits, some 400 km from here, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

After guns fell silent, the body of an ultra, identified as Lakhma Kawasi, was recovered from the spot, he said.

Besides, one pistol, a 5-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED, Maoist uniform, wire and items of daily use were also seized, he added.

"Kawasi was active as a platoon commander of Darbha division of Maoists,'' Sundarraj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022