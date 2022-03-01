Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh bounty killed in encounter

A naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The gunfight took place around 4 pm in a forest near Tumakpal village under Katekalyan police station limits, some 400 km from here, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

After guns fell silent, the body of an ultra, identified as Lakhma Kawasi, was recovered from the spot, he said.

Besides, one pistol, a 5-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED, Maoist uniform, wire and items of daily use were also seized, he added.

"Kawasi was active as a platoon commander of Darbha division of Maoists,'' Sundarraj said.

