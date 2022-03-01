IEA members ready for further oil releases if needed, Japan says
01-03-2022
Member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) are ready to tap their oil reserves further if needed, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters on Tuesday.
Ministers belonging to Paris-based group agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil to cool prices in the wake of a rally stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The share of each country in the agreed release was expected to be determined in the coming days, the minister added.
