Left Menu

Karnataka BJP MP meets family members of Indian killed in Ukraine

Karnataka BJP MP Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi on Tuesday met family members of Naveen Shekharappa, a student killed in shelling amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

ANI | Haveri (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:44 IST
Karnataka BJP MP meets family members of Indian killed in Ukraine
Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi with Naveen Shekharappa's family. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP MP Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi on Tuesday met family members of Naveen Shekharappa, a student killed in shelling amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. MBBS student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar was a resident of the state's Haveri district.

Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Naveen's family. "It is a big blow. May the Almighty bestow eternal peace on Naveen. You must be brave to bear the tragic happening," Bommai told the family while expressing grief.

The 21-year-old Indian, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv earlier today. "With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," tweeted the External Affairs Ministry, confirming Gyanagoudar's death. Efforts are now on to bring his mortal remains to India.

"PM Narendra Modi had spoken to the family. We will try our best to recover the body and bring it back to India. I have requested PMO and MEA to help us to recover mortal remains," said Bommai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022